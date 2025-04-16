Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Rises By 164.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,582. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

