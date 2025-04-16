Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Rises By 164.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,582. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
