Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Declines By 63.6%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $113.42.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

