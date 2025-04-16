Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declines By 47.1%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $77.87.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.