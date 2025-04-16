Short Interest in JRjr33, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRJRQ) Decreases By 48.5%

JRjr33, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRJRQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JRjr33 Stock Performance

JRjr33 has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get JRjr33 alerts:

JRjr33 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JRjr33, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It operates three segments: home décor, nutritional and wellness, and gourmet food. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, beauty, outdoor, customizable vinyl expressions for display, wrought iron, and fabric accessories; hand-crafted spices, oils, dip mixes, dukkahs, baking mixes, vinegars, and other food products; and nutritional supplements and skin care products.

Receive News & Ratings for JRjr33 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JRjr33 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.