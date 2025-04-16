Short Interest in JRjr33, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRJRQ) Decreases By 48.5%

JRjr33, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRJRQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JRjr33 Stock Performance
JRjr33 has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
JRjr33 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JRjr33
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for JRjr33 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JRjr33 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.