Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Drops By 91.7%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAO Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,606. KAO has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

