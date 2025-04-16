Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Grows By 107,600.0%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 107,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Katapult Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPLTW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

