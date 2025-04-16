Short Interest in Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Grows By 84.7%

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Down 9.1 %

LSB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,937. Lakeshore Biopharma has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

