Short Interest in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Decreases By 95.0%

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 295,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Linkage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGCB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Linkage Global has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Linkage Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linkage Global stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.35% of Linkage Global worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

