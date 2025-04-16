Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 60.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 183,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
