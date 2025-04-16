Short Interest in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Rises By 127.7%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the March 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2,105.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MicroAlgo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLGO opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. MicroAlgo has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $509.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroAlgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLGO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MicroAlgo by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.