Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 402.6%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 402.6% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MNDO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 68,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.70.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

