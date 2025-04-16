Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Rises By 80.6%

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

MSDL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 362,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,569. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

