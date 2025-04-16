Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Rises By 100.0%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NeoVolta Price Performance
Shares of NEOVW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. NeoVolta has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.74.
NeoVolta Company Profile
