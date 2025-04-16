Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Rises By 100.0%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NeoVolta Price Performance

Shares of NEOVW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. NeoVolta has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

