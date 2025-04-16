Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Rises By 126.4%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NMS opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

