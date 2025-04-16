Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Drops By 94.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 465,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 248,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,047. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.32. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

