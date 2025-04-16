Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Expands By 269.8%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the March 15th total of 402,900 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Priority Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

PRTH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 113,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $525.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other news, COO Ranjana Ram sold 6,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $49,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,734.16. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,292,510.56. This trade represents a 23.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,122,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,110,887. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Priority Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

