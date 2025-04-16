Short Interest in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Expands By 90.3%

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantaSing Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter.
QuantaSing Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QSG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 165,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -1.20. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantaSing Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.