Short Interest in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Expands By 90.3%

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantaSing Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 165,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -1.20. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

