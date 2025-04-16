Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED) Decreases By 45.0%

Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS REED opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.75 target price on Reed’s in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

