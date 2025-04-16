Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Grows By 86.0%

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
GINX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $27.81.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile
The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.
