Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Grows By 86.0%

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GINX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Institutional Trading of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF ( NASDAQ:GINX Free Report ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.62% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

