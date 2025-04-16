Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Increases By 364.3%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

