Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expands By 78.2%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the March 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $179,802.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,638.88. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 54,341.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 4,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.78. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

