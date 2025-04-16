Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Drops By 61.3%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 5.6 %

Tantech stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,042. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

