Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expands By 112.4%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,920,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the March 15th total of 17,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 819,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,356. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.