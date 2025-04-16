Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Decreases By 77.8%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.97 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

