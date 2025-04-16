Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Declines By 92.9%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 12,436,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 630.3 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS TUWLF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
