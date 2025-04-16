Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Declines By 92.9%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,400 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 12,436,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 630.3 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS TUWLF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.