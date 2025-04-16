Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Rises By 207.8%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 207.8% from the March 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 71.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 105,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

