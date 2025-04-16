Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 485490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMNEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

