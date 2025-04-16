SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 343.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 14,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

