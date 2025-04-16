Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

SLNCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,246. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

