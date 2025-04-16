Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 173,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
