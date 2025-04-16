Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 173,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.