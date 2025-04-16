Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,473. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sirius XM stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

