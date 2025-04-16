Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4,364.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,389,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $126,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after acquiring an additional 562,783 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,502,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,642,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

