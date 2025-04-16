SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23, Zacks reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 927,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,967. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,862.50%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

