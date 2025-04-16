SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 7,122,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,909,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 565,390 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,667,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 73.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

