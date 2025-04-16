SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09). 8,049,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 4,540,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).
SolGold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £265.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.52.
About SolGold
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
