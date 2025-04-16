Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 169.2% in March

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Soluna Price Performance

Shares of SLNHP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Soluna has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

