Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

