SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 611,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 229,654 shares.The stock last traded at $69.96 and had previously closed at $70.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

