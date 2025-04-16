Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 601050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sphere Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

The firm has a market cap of $899.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,744,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,606,000 after purchasing an additional 394,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

