Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $600.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPOT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.45.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $12.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 209.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

