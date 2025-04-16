SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 117,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 94,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,624. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSEZY. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Buy”.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

