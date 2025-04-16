Staked USD0 (USD0++) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Staked USD0 has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Staked USD0 has a total market cap of $294.91 and $16.72 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Staked USD0 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,764.77 or 0.99787048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,283.80 or 0.99214083 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked USD0 Profile

Staked USD0 was first traded on May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 601,690,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official message board is usual.money/blog. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Buying and Selling Staked USD0

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 601,690,395.52792336. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.96490292 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $16,296,958.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked USD0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked USD0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.