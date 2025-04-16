Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $19.50 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

STWD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 675,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.34. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

