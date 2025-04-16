Stenger Family Office LLC Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

