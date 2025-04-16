Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.