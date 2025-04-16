Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.
Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PLD opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
