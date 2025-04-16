Stenger Family Office LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

HD opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.38. The company has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

