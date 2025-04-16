Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 520,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,157,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

