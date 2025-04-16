Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 34,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 85.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $91,138.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

