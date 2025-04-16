Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

