Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,136 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 788,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $17,088,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $9,586,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Renasant by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Up 0.6 %

Renasant stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.